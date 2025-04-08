Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 249 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.27), with a volume of 257327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.42).

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £178.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.29.

Schroder Income Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

