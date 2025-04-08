Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in US Foods were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in US Foods by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,431,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 166,016 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in US Foods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.