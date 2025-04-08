Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,402,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3,835.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,869 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $114,498.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,490.30. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $6,575,918.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,351.16. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

