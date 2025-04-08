Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 7,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.