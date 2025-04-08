Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after buying an additional 162,540 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $68,037,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.25.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

