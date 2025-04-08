Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 182,738.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after buying an additional 836,942 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16,513.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 360,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 358,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $97,734,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 229,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.