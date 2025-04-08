Schroder Investment Management Group Has $551,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.64 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

