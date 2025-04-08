Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $435,000 in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after acquiring an additional 329,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

