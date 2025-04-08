Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $608,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,247,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,718,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

