Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,004 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Revvity were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $127,801,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Revvity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

