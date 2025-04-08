Scotiabank Upgrades Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.06.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$3.87 on Monday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

