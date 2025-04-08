Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WFC Earnings

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after buying an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

