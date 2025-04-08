SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 3328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Several research analysts have commented on SEGXF shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
