Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,287,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,088,000 after purchasing an additional 354,273 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,563,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,636,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,315,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

