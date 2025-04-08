Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 264,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

