Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.80 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47.79 ($0.61), with a volume of 1048164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.64).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £115.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.57.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

