Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $537.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Shutterstock by 1,908.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

