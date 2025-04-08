Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.4 %

SIG stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.