Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Financial Contrast

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and AngioDynamics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $283.32 million 1.33 -$184.35 million ($1.01) -9.22

Volatility and Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,147.41% AngioDynamics -79.38% -7.26% -4.78%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

