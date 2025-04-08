Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – April 6th

Get alerts:

American Rebel, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and iCoreConnect are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks often offer higher growth potential but can be more volatile and riskier compared to large cap stocks, making them an attractive yet speculative choice for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Shares of American Rebel stock traded up $15.54 on Friday, reaching $19.50. 82,892,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,124. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $231.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,440,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,548,926. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $64.62.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

iCoreConnect stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,889,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.69. iCoreConnect has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

