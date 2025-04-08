Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 147,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $1,349,429.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055,582 shares in the company, valued at $110,549,686.94. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

