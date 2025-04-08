SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,061,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 224,054 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $26.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

