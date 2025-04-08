Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.08 ($0.08), with a volume of 308702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.56. The firm has a market cap of £7.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.20.

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

