Starbucks’ (SBUX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $85.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $114.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $80.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

