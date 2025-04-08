StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.75. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
