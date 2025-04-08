StockNews.com Downgrades AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Sell

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. AAR has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,194,360.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 24.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 76,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AAR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.