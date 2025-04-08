StockNews.com Upgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $44.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,201.68. The trade was a 69.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 7,348.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

