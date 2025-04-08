Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 384119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1348 per share. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is -62.50%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.