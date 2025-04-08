Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stratus Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 281.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Stratus Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Further Reading

