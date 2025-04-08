Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stratus Properties
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.