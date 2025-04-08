Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.36 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.15 ($0.56), with a volume of 1579074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.55 ($0.57).
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.
Strix’s core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.
