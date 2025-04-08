Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

