Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold Off Rep. Kelly Morrison

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Target stock on March 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “RETIREMENT ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

