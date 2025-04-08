Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Kohl’s Q2 Earnings

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Kohl’s Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of KSS opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $755.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,773,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $8,185,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 573,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

