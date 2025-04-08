TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 241767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.
