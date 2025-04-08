Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 61000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74.
About Tenth Avenue Petroleum
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenth Avenue Petroleum
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.