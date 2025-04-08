The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

