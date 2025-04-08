Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – April 5th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Baidu, and Vale are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks represent shares in companies that design, manufacture, or support electric vehicles and their essential components, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. Investing in these stocks means placing a bet on the growth of the clean energy and sustainable transportation sectors as they work to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $27.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.43. 180,231,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,463,877. The company has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Baidu stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,809,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 73,632,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,023,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

