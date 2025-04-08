Top Financial Stocks To Consider – April 6th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies that operate within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, and investment companies. These stocks are sensitive to economic factors like interest rates, regulatory shifts, and market cycles, which can significantly influence their performance and role in investors’ portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 227,349,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,127,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $36.49 on Friday, hitting $493.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.46. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $18.60 on Friday, reaching $210.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,144,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,903. The stock has a market cap of $587.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average is $241.51.

