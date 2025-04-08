Top Growth Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

Get alerts:

Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow their earnings and revenues at a faster rate than the broader market, often reinvesting profits to fuel further expansion rather than paying dividends. These stocks tend to be valued at a premium due to their potential for rapid capital appreciation, although they can also entail higher volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.68. 13,061,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.03.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $15.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. 13,257,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.57. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK traded down $65.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $822.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,271. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $968.78 and a 200 day moving average of $991.65. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

