Top Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 5th

Get alerts:

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Expedia Group, Carnival Co. &, Ecolab, and Wynn Resorts are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate hotels and other hospitality-related properties, which investors buy and sell on stock exchanges. Their performance typically reflects trends in tourism and travel demand, making them sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in consumer behavior within the travel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $166.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,284.02. 508,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,757.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,750.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded down $8.66 on Friday, reaching $208.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $10.04 on Friday, hitting $214.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,553. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $10.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. 4,648,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,798,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,146,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Ecolab stock traded down $12.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.65. 2,594,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. 8,306,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Further Reading