Top Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – April 6th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Energy Transfer, BP, and Shell are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in companies that are engaged in the production, development, or distribution of hydrogen fuel and related technologies. These investments are part of the growing hydrogen economy, which is seen as a key component in the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. 30,827,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,739,626. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $29.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52 week low of $410.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.94.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. 50,869,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,843,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $28.39. 23,078,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. BP has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,976,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. Shell has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

