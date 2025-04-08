Top Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Energy Transfer, BP, and Shell are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that are involved in the production, development, and distribution of hydrogen technologies and related products. They typically include firms engaged in hydrogen fuel production, manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cells, and infrastructure projects for clean energy applications, making them a key part of the renewable energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.17. 30,827,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,763,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN traded down $29.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.96. 4,430,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,989. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.22 and its 200 day moving average is $454.06.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,869,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,815,457. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. 23,078,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 354.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. BP has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,976,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

