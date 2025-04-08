Top Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 6th

Get alerts:

Walmart, RH, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, Williams-Sonoma, Deckers Outdoor, and ON are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are publicly traded companies that specialize in products and services related to outdoor activities and recreation. These firms typically produce or sell gear, apparel, and equipment for pursuits such as camping, hiking, fishing, and skiing, often appealing to consumers driven by lifestyle and environmental trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,185,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182,696. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $666.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,511,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,039. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.35.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,916. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.46.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,731,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,862. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,801,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,444. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.93. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $106.04. 8,967,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $39.56. 20,421,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. ON has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

