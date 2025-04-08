Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – April 6th

Get alerts:

Bank of America, American Tower, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies involved in the ownership, management, development, or financing of properties, allowing investors to partake in the real estate market without directly owning physical assets. By investing in these stocks, shareholders can potentially earn returns through dividends and capital appreciation linked to the performance of the real estate sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 107,688,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,808,972. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

American Tower stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.43. 9,876,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,271. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,028,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,256,595. The company has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

