Top Solar Stocks To Follow Today – April 6th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, and Duke Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that are primarily engaged in the development, manufacturing, or installation of solar energy products and services. These stocks provide investors exposure to the renewable energy market, which includes firms that produce solar panels, related equipment, or offer solar power solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.43. 180,231,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,269,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.56. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $36.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,961. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.16 and its 200-day moving average is $473.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $26.26 on Friday, reaching $271.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,093,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,002. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.35. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $125.86 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $10.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. 17,680,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. Vistra has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $19.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,347,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,914. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 20,977,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,688,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

DUK stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,560. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Featured Articles