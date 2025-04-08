TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.63% of TriMas worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TriMas by 341.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriMas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 74.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TriMas by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,531.52. This represents a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,850.14. The trade was a 29.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 806,246 shares of company stock worth $19,338,213. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

