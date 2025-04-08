Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Onestream has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onestream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onestream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Onestream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Onestream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Onestream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

