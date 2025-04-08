Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.04 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 13.68 ($0.17), with a volume of 13634706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.17).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Stock Up 0.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($26,731.16). 24.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.