Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.04 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 13.68 ($0.17), with a volume of 13634706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of £253.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.44.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($26,731.16). 24.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Featured Articles

