Udemy’s (UDMY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

Udemy Trading Down 9.2 %

UDMY stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $892.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.81. Udemy has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,146,050 shares in the company, valued at $17,211,321. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,139,385.60. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,305,168 shares of company stock worth $26,040,186. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 1,985.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

