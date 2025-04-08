UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,494,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,427 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

UMBF stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

